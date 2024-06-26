TNI Evening News Headlines – June 26, 2024

Related Posts
➡️Ministry of Railways sanctioned Rs 183.89 Crore for construction of Railway Fly Over at Titilagarh Junction in Bolangir district.
➡️At least five persons were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Bargarh and Balangir districts today.
➡️Odisha Government orders resumption of Monday public grievances hearing from July 1, 2024.
➡️A woman was beaten and dragged by police at Chandbali Police Station in Bhadrak district.
➡️Odisha Government contemplating liquor ban in the state soon, says Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister Nityananda Gond.
➡️Commuters face a horrific time in Bhubaneswar as heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several places.
➡️Capital Police reaches former Minister Raghunandan Das’ residence over the allegations of releasing dogs onto lady journalist.
➡️Odisha’s Amit Rohidas is the only player from Odisha who named in the Indian Hockey squad for the Paris Olympics.
➡️Odisha Junior Boys team emerged champion of the National Rugby 7’s Championship at Pune.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy goes up to 63.
➡️NIA declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for designated terrorist Goldy Brar, a key accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed by security forces as gunfight rages in Doda.
➡️Delhi Court grants 3-day CBI remand of Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy case.
➡️Two NEET-UG 2024 candidates file application in the Supreme Court opposing Re-NEET.
➡️Patna court in Bihar sent two accused in the NEET “paper leak” to CBI remand for three days.
➡️8 people died due to lightning strikes in Bihar in last 24 hours.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale occurred today in Assam: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Government gets Rs 11,340 crores through Spectrum auction.
➡️AICC re-appoints Sam Pitroda as Overseas Congress chief. He earlier resigned from the post following a massive row.
➡️BCCI announced that Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out owing to injury. Reddy will be replaced by Shivam Dube for India’s T20 squad for Zimbabwe tour.
➡️At least 14 people killed in landslide, flooding and lightning incidents in Nepal within 24 hours.
