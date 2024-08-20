Kolkata Doctor Case: Supreme Court seeks Status Report from CBI; forms NTF

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set up a National Task Force (NTF) comprising of doctors all over the country to give recommendations on safety of doctors at their workplace. The Supreme Court has directed CISF to provide security at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to enable doctors to resume work.

The CJI expressed deep concerns about the disclose of name of the victim, photographs and video clips that have been spread all over the media.

The court asked the Mamata Banerjee Government about not to politicize the highly sensitive issue as the principal of the medical college, Dr Sandip Ghosh, tried to make it as a case of suicide.

The Court questioned the State Government what the authorities in the hospital were doing for three hours. Why the Principal was given the charge of another hospital after he resigned from RG Kar Hospital and why the parents are not allowed to see the body of her daughter for several hours.

The SC also questioned over the delay in the registration of the FIR and the vandalism at the hospital.

Supreme Court forms Task Force to ensure Doctors’ Safety:

(1) Surgeon Vice Admiral RK Sarian.

(2) Dr Reddy, Mangaing Director Asian Institute of National Gastrology.

(3) Dr M Srivas, Director AIIMS, Delhi.

(4) Dr Prathima Moorthy, NIMHANS, Bangalore.

(5) Dr Puri, Director, AIIMs, Jodhpur.

(6) Dr Ravat, Managing member of Gangaram Hospital.

(7) Prof Anita Saxena, VC of Pandit BD Sharma College.

(8) Dr Pallavi and

(9) Dr Padma Srivastav.

Ex-officio Members

A. Cabinet Secretary

B. Home Secretary

C. Secretary of Ministry of Family Welfare

D. Chairperson of the National Medical commission

E. President of the National Board of Examiners