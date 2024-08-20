TNI Morning News Headlines – August 20, 2024

➡️ Second phase of the Budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly begins today and will continue till September 13.
➡️Union Minister Jual Oram unwell; admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. He had tested Dengue positive on August 11. His wife Jhingia Oram died of Dengue Saturday night.
➡️SIM box racket: Special squads of Commissionerate Police along with accused Raju Mandal leave for Jharkhand for further investigation.
➡️Two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitude 4.9 and magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case: Protesters tied black ribbons to each other on Raksha Bandhan in Kolkata. West Bengal Govt forms SIT to probe into financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Veer Bhumi.
➡️Supreme Court to hear today BRS leader K Kavitha’s bail pleas in the money laundering and corruption cases related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
➡️India, Japan to hold 2 2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting today.
➡️Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️PM Modi will be on a two-day official visit to Poland on 21st August.
➡️Sensex climbs 338.21 points to 80,762.89 in early trade; Nifty rallies 87.65 points to 24,660.30.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.85 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan applies to become Oxford University chancellor from jail.
