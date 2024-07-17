Know Who bagged 3 Coal Mines in Odisha’s Angul District

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Coal on Monday successfully executed Coal Mining Development and Production Agreements for three coal mines in Angul district.

State-owned NLC India Ltd has emerged as the successful bidder for the Machhakata (revised) coal mine in Angul district.

The coal mine has total reserves of around 1.38 billion tonnes with an operatable peak-rated capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Similarly, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd has successfully bagged the Kudanali Lubri coal mine while Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited has emerged as the bidder for the Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine.

Kudanali Lubri coal mine is reported to contain an estimated 396.10 million tonne of thermal coal.

The estimated annual revenue generation under commercial auction from these three mines is approximately Rs 2,991.20 crores. These mines are projected to create approximately 40,560 direct and indirect jobs.