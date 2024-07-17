TNI Morning News Headlines – July 17, 2024

➡️Healthcare affected at SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack as House Surgeons are on Indefinite Strike following conflict with Nursing Staff.
➡️Puri Srimandir: ‘Suna Besha’ of Holy Trinity will be held today.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi speaks to deceased Odia Labourer Muralidhar Mahakud’s family members.
➡️Weather Update: A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 19, 2024.
➡️13 Indians among 16 crew missing after oil tanker sinks off Oman coast.
➡️NEET-UG 2024 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) urges medical colleges to enter their seats on its official portal.
➡️J&K: Exchange of fire has been reported between security forces and terrorists late Tuesday night in the Bhatta area of Doda. Search operation is underway.
➡️Muharram is celebrated in India as the start of the Islamic New Year and is a public holiday.
➡️Another batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra amid tightened security.
➡️French President Macron accepts PM Attal’s formal resignation.
➡️People offer prayers and take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.
➡️26 people killed in bus accident in Peru.
➡️6 killed, over 100 injured in violence over job quota in Bangladesh.
