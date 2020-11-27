Know More about Nagarjuna Besha of Mahaprabhu Jagannath

TNI Bureau: Nagarjuna Besha is observed during Panchuka (the last five days of the holy month of Kartika).

Nagarjuna Besha is celebrated in commemoration of the killing of Kartyavera Arjuna, one of the main kings slain by Parsuram.

The famous Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Goddess Shubhadra and Lord Balaram is being held in Puri’s Jagannath Temple after a span of 26 years. The last Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath was held in 1994.

The deities are decorated with special dresses, weapons and ornaments like Sri Bhuja, Sri Payara, Nakuasi, Karna Kundala prepared by the Chakrakot Khuntia servitors.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik posted his stunning creation on the auspicious occasion of Nagarjuna Besha.

Earlier, Puri district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 around the 12th century shrine from 2am till 2pm on Friday to prevent the congregation of devotees due to the Covid-19 pandemic.