Odisha CM orders SIT Probe into Pari Murder Case

TNI Bureau: After the opposition parties intensified their agitation in the sensational Pari kidnap and murder case in Nayagarh, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has ordered a SIT probe into the incident.

“I am deeply saddened at this incident. My government is always committed to a free and fair investigation to ensure justice,” he added. The CM appealed the members to take part in the proceedings of the House.

The Chief Minister announced the SIT probe in the Assembly via video conferencing. Earlier, BJP had decided to launch a state-wide agitation on this issue, seeking a CBI probe, removal of Minister Arun Sahoo, arrest of the accused and action against the erring cops.

5-year-old ‘Pari’ was kidnapped and murdered in Nayagarh in July 2020. She was abducted on July 14, but the Cops reportedly did not show interest to find her, leading to her brutal murder. Her body parts, stashed in a sack, were dumped at the backyards of her house 10 days later.

During investigation, names of Babuli Nayak and his accomplices came into light. But, they are still roaming free.

The issue hogged the limelight after the parents of ‘Pari’ tried to self-immolate themselves outside the Odisha Assembly on November 24, 2020.

Parents of Pari have alleged that Babuli belongs to the ruling party and is being shilded by Odisha Minister Arun Sahoo. Babuli is reportedly absconding since last month.

CM’s Statement: