Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twin Kalia dies

The conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia were separated in a surgery in 2017.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twin Kalia dies
236

TNI Bureau:  Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twin Kalia died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, informed Bhubanananda Maharana, emergency officer of SCB.

Kalia was on ventilator support for the last two days. He was suffering from septicemia. He breathed his last at 9:10 PM tonight.

Related Posts

Football Legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Bharat Bandh tomorrow; 25 Crore workers to join the Strike

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The conjoined twins who spent over two years at AIIMS in New Delhi (following surgery in 2017) were discharged from the hospital on September 2019.

Kalia was under treatment at the SCB since then. Health condition of Jaga, the other separated conjoined twin, is stated to be stable.

Sagarika Satapathy 740 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.