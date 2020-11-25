Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twin Kalia dies

TNI Bureau: Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twin Kalia died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, informed Bhubanananda Maharana, emergency officer of SCB.

Kalia was on ventilator support for the last two days. He was suffering from septicemia. He breathed his last at 9:10 PM tonight.

The conjoined twins who spent over two years at AIIMS in New Delhi (following surgery in 2017) were discharged from the hospital on September 2019.

Kalia was under treatment at the SCB since then. Health condition of Jaga, the other separated conjoined twin, is stated to be stable.