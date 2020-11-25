Bharat Bandh tomorrow; 25 Crore workers to join the Strike

TNI Bureau: A number of central trade unions have called for a nationwide general strike on Thursday, November 26 to protest new labour policies introduced by the Centre.

As many as 25 crore workers are likely to participate in the countrywide strike.

The All India Bank Employees’ Association too has joined the trade unions in the one-day strike against new farm, labour and privatisation policies.

Key Demands:

👉 The trade unions have asked the Government to withdraw all “anti-farmer laws and anti-worker” labour codes.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 The unions are demanding a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month for all non-income tax paying families.

👉 Monthly supply of 10 kg of food grains to needy families.

👉 Expansion of rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA to provide 200 days’ work in a year in rural areas.

👉 To stop privatisation of the public sector and corporatisation of government-run manufacturing and service entities like railways, ordinance factories, ports.

👉 Pension to all, scrapping National Pension System and restoration of earlier pension with improvement in Employees’ Pension Scheme-1995 run by retirement fund body EPFO.