JSW shifting its EV Project from Odisha to Maharashtra: National Media

TNI Bureau: JSW group is reportedly shifting its Rs 40,000-crore electric vehicle (EV) and battery project from Odisha to Maharashtra. The decision marks a setback for Odisha.

According to national media reports, Aurangabad and Nagpur in Maharashtra are now the top choices for the Sajjan Jindal-led group for its EV and battery projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sajjan Jindal-led group JSW group had inked an agreement with the BJD Government under the then CM Naveen Patnaik in February this year to establish the EV project at Naraj in Cuttack and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur.