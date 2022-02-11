TNI Morning News Headlines – February 11, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ President Ramnath Kovind appoints three new Judges to Orissa High Court.

➡️ Board of Secondary Education and CHSE, Odisha will hold discussion with parents, teachers and experts on the conduct of the Examination/assessment for the students of class X & XII.

➡️ Body of assistant professor of OUAT Basanti Jena found hanging inside the staff quarter in Bhubaneswar; Khandagiri police begins probe.

➡️ Unit-1 vegetable market in Bhubaneswar to get new address soon.

India News

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 171.73 cr mark.

➡️ 2 killed as roof of an apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109 has collapsed. NDRF, SDRF & other teams are on the spot.

➡️ Karnataka Hijab Row: Schools to reopen from February 14, says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

➡️ Today is the last day of first part of Budget Session of Parliament. Rajya Sabha will continue its discussion on Union Budget today.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply in Rajya Sabha on Budget, likely around 11.30 am today.

➡️ Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urges Centre to withdraw 12% GST rate on textiles.

➡️ Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for the public from tomorrow.

World News

➡️ Ukraine Crisis: US President Joe Biden warns American citizens in Ukraine to leave the Country.

➡️ India, Australia step up parleys towards early harvest deal.

➡️ AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia.

➡️ ESPNcricinfo Awards: Rishabh Pant wins ‘Test Batting Award’, Kane Williamson gets Captain of Year.

➡️ Global Covid caseload surpassed 405.6 million.