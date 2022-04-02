IPL 2022 Updates – April 2

Insight Bureau: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in the first IPL game. In the second match, Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs.

1st Match – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

🔸 Rajasthan Royals 193/8 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler 100. Bumrah 3/17, Tymal Mills 3/35.

🔸Mumbai Indians 170/8 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan 54, Tilak Varma 61. Navdeep Saini 2/36, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/36.

🔸Player of the Match: Jos Buttler.

2nd Match – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

🔸 Gujarat Titans 171/6 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill 84, Hardik Pandya 31. Mustafizur 3/23, Khaleel Ahmed 2/34.

🔸Delhi Capitals 157/9 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant 43. Lockie Ferguson 4/28, Shami 2/30.

🔸Player of the Match – Lockie Ferguson.