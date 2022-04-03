Morning News Insight – April 3, 2022

🔸 Mid-Day Meal scheme resumed at Odisha Schools for Class 1 to 8 students.

🔸More than 40 ‘chulhas’ at Puri Srimandir’s Rosa Ghara (temple kitchen) vandalised late last night. Probe on.

🔸Odisha reports 36 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 330.

🔸Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each; Rs 8 hike a litre in less than two weeks.

🔸India reports 1096 new Covid cases and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 13,013.

🔸Raj Thackeray asks Maharashtra Govt to remove loudspeakers from mosques, warns of playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in front of mosques.

🔸’RRR’ (Hindi) to cross Rs 150 crore mark today; as it enters Week 2.

🔸China reports 13,146 new daily Covid-19 cases, the most since the pandemic began.

🔸Sri Lanka imposes nationwide social media blackout to curb social unrest.

🔸Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote today; likely to resign.

🔸Russia shifting strategy to Donbas and areas of eastern Ukraine for a victory by May 9, Russia’s “Victory Day”, as reported by CNN quoting US Officials.

🔸Russians destroy Ukraine’s biggest Oil Refinery in Kremenchuk during the April 1 missile attack.

🔸Lithuania becomes first EU country to ban Russian gas.

🔸Several cities in Ukraine come under attack from Russia. Military strikes on Ukraine’s coastal city Odessa reported.