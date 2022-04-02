Vir Vikram Yadav appointed new SJTA Chief Administrator

Insight Bureau: Senior IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav has been appointed as the new Chief Administrator of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). He will succeed Dr. Krishan Kumar who went on central deputation.

Vir Vikram Yadav has also been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Goverment, Works Department. He will hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Food and Supplies Department.

Dr. Nikunja Kishore Sundaray has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Government, Public Enterprises Department.