International Gita Mahotsav 2024: A Grand Celebration of Spirituality and Culture

TNI Bureau: The International Gita Mahotsav 2024, a celebration of spirituality, art, and culture, will take place in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from November 28 to December 15. Odisha has been designated as the partner state for this prestigious event. The announcement was made by Odisha’s Minister of State for Higher Education, Sports, Youth Services, and Culture Suryabanshi Suraj through an “X” post, expressing pride in this significant collaboration.

In his post, the Minister stated:“I am delighted to announce that Odisha will be the partner state for the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav-2024. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place in the holy city of Kurukshetra from November 28 to December 15, coinciding with the Sarasa and Shilpa fairs. Aligned with the vision of our esteemed Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji, to globally promote the teachings of the Gita, this year’s celebrations will also feature the United Republic of Tanzania as the partner country, adding a unique international dimension to the festivities.”

Event Highlights:

Odisha’s Cultural Showcase: Odisha will present its rich heritage through folk dances, traditional cuisine, and displays inspired by iconic sites such as Jagannath Puri, Konark Sun Temple, and Lingaraj Temple. Global Participation: Tanzania is the partner country, with ministers and cultural representatives attending to further strengthen India-Africa ties. Main Attractions: Gita Jayanti (December 11): A grand recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by 18,000 students at Jyotisar Tirtha.

A grand recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by 18,000 students at Jyotisar Tirtha. Crafts and Saras Melas: Featuring artistic traditions from Odisha, Tanzania, and other regions.

Featuring artistic traditions from Odisha, Tanzania, and other regions. Cultural Performances: Celebrations across Kurukshetra’s 48 Kos pilgrimage sites and district headquarters.

Major Events:

December 5: Opening ceremony with Gita Yajna at Brahma Sarovar and a three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University.

Opening ceremony with Gita Yajna at Brahma Sarovar and a three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University. December 11 (Gita Jayanti): Grand recitation of the Gita by 18,000 students at Jyotisar Tirtha, Gita Shobha Yatra, Deepotsav, and cultural programs at 182 pilgrimage sites.

Grand recitation of the Gita by 18,000 students at Jyotisar Tirtha, Gita Shobha Yatra, Deepotsav, and cultural programs at 182 pilgrimage sites. Exhibitions and Fairs: Gita book fairs and exhibitions at Brahma Sarovar (December 5-11), along with Crafts and Saras Melas showcasing the artistry of Tanzania, Odisha, and other states.

Odisha’s Minister of State expressed gratitude for the partnership, highlighting the shared spiritual heritage of Odisha and Haryana. Tanzania’s High Commissioner praised the event as a testament to cultural unity and the enduring global appeal of the Gita.

The Chief Minister called on people from across India and the world to participate in this vibrant celebration, emphasizing the relevance of the Gita’s teachings in addressing modern challenges.