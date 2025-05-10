India hits Pakistan Airbases; Pak launches Fresh Attack

TNI Bureau: After Pakistan targeted 36 Indian cities in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan, with 100s of drones last night, India launched missile attacks on Pakistan Airbases, causing substantial damage, late in the night.

3 Pakistan Airbases -Noor Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi, PAF Murid Air Base – Chakwal, Punjab, and PAF Rafiqui Air Base – Shorkot, Punjab, have been hit, confirmed by Pakistan’s DG, ISPR at 3:30 AM. According to reports, India also launched strikes at several other Pakistani cities. Pakistan has shut down its airspace till noon.

Later, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos’ against India, which means ‘Unbreakable Wall’. Pakistani missiles and drones were intercepted by the Indian Defence and neutralized. Some Fatah Ballistic Missiles were reportedly shot down. The Pakistani attack continues while India is giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

The Indian Government had called for a presser at 5:45 AM, but it was later rescheduled to 10 AM. Are we officially at WAR? Let’s wait for the confirmation from the Government.