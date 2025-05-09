Fact Check: NSA Ajit Doval NOT on Facebook

TNI Bureau: We found a tweet by the verified and official account of PIB Fact Check on its X handle, confirming that Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor does not have any Facebook account.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Therefore, citizens are advised to exercise caution and not engage with any impostor or fake profiles claiming to represent them. Rely only on official sources for authentic information, the X handle of PIB Fact Check said.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Government of India’s fact-checking department is countering misinformation being spread by sources from Pakistan.