TNI Morning News Headlines – May 10, 2025

➡️India-Pakistan tension: Odisha Government cancels leave of all District Collectors, IPS officers and Regional Development Commissioners (RDCs).
➡️Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri was killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu & Kashmir. Two staff were critically injured.
➡️Indian air defence system shoots down Pakistani short-range Fatah-1 Ballistic Missile, making India one of the few countries to have successfully intercepted a hypersonic warhead.
➡️India strikes Pakistan’s Sargodha Air Force Airbase. Two Pakistani Fighter Jets reportedly shot down near Srinagar.
➡️India reportedly destroys Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force.
➡️Pakistani missiles and drones were intercepted by the Indian Defence and neutralized.
➡️Pakistan’s claim of destroying India’s S-400 missile systems false: Indian Military.
➡️32 airports shut for civilian flight operations till May 15: Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
➡️MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) and MoD (Ministry of Defence) briefing held at 10:30 am today.
➡️High red alert in Rajasthan’s Barmer; everyone is directed to stay at home.
➡️Indian Female Air Force pilot Shivangi Singh has not been captured. This claim is fake, PIB Fack check revealed.
➡️The terrorist launch pad at Looni, district Sialkot, Pakistan on International Border opposite Akhnoor Sector was completely destroyed by BSF. Pakistan has shut down its airspace till noon.
➡️Several gates at Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam, built on Chenab River in Ramban, have been opened.
➡️G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, US and High Representative of the European Union condemn terrorist attack in Pahalgam and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan.
➡️International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approves $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 01.44 am (IST) today: NCS.
