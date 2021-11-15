India gets 1st World Class Railway Station in Bhopal

Insight Bureau: To mark the occasion of November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in remembrance of Birsa Munda, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the India’s first world-class railway station with airport-like amenities.

The Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore and renamed as Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. It has been econstructed on the lines of Germany’s Heidelberg railway station.

Rani Kamalapati was the 18th Century Gond queen of the region. She was the widow Gond ruler of Nizam Shah, chief of Ginnorgarh. She was epitome of beauty. According to the history of the palace, she died by suicide by jumping into the lake in 1723.

She had built the seven-storey Kamalapati Palace, which is now an ASI-protected monument.