By Sagarika Satapathy
BN Blessing - A Tribute by 5 Youngsters to their Parents
Insight Bureau:   BN Blessing, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) celebrated Children’s Day with elderly people at Sai Krishna Old age home in old down in Bhubaneswar with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

First of its kind, 5 dedicated members of different profession came forward and established an NGO on 25th June, 2021 in memory of their parents who passed away last year. Since then they have been conducting various social activities including Blood Donation camps.

Members of the NGO are Tapasi Mohanty, Avijeet Kumar Mohanty, Seema Rani Patel, Rati Ranjan Sahoo and Debjani Mohanty.

