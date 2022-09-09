KRK’s Son seeks help for Jailed Father

TNI Bureau: Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, a Bollywood actor and self-styled film critic, was released from jail on Thursday after serving nine days. However, shortly after his release, his son Kamal Rashid Kumar stated that his father is being mistreated and traumatized in order to “drive him to death.”

He did not say whether his father had received death threats or how and by whom the popular film critic was tortured. KRK’s son Kamal Kumar took to Twitter today to say that “some people in Mumbai are torturing to kill my father.”

He also urged some personalities from Bollywood including Junior Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh to offer help in safeguarding his life.

“I live in London.” I’m at a loss for how to assist my father. “I appeal to @juniorbachchan, @Riteishd, and Devendra Fadnavis to come to his aid,” he said on Twitter.

Further expressing his concerns about KRK’s fate, like popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he stated that he does not want his father to go down that path and urged people to support his father during this difficult time.