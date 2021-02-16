India decimate England in 2nd Test in Chennai

Test Series levelled at 1-1 with two matches to go.

By Sagar Satapathy
India vs England Chennai Test
127

Team India avenged the defeat of 1st Test match with a massive victory in the 2nd Test match in Chennai and levelled the series 1-1 with two Tests to go. India won the match by 317 runs.

Chasing a victory target of 482, England batsmen had no clues about facing the Indian spinners. They managed to score just 164 in the second innings. Moeen Ali was the top scorer with 43 off 18 balls with 3 boundaries and 5 sixes. Joe Root (33), Rory Burns (25) and Daniel Lawrence (26) were the other contributors.

Related Posts

Technique matters; Ashwin shows the Way

India set a Victory Target of 482 for England in Chennai…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

For India, Axar Patel took 5 wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin took 3 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets. Ashwin has been declared ‘Man of the Match’.

Scores:

India 329 & 286
England 134 & 164

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.