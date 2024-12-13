IAS Bishnupada Sethi under CBI Scanner!

TNI Bureau: The multi-crore tender fixing case has taken an interesting turn with CBI summoning Senior IAS Bishnupada Sethi’s Driver(s) to get further insights into allegations against the officer, who is one of the most powerful bureaucrats in the state.

Sethi enjoyed much power and clout in the previous BJD regime and it continued in the current regime too. It’s not immediately known whether he is directly involved in the case and what was his role.

This is not the first time Sethi is facing such charges. He was issued a Lokayukta notice in OMFED scam earlier. Despite several serious allegations against him, he continued to be posted in plum posts. He is currently serving as the Principal Secretary, Department of ST & SC Development, Minorities, and Backward Classes Welfare as well as Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

Skeletons may tumble with CBI digging deeper in this case involving Bridge and Roof Company and its General Manager Chanchal Mukherjee.