100-Word Edit: High Hopes from Naveen-Pope Meet

Simple, Humble, Development Oriented, Peace Loving & Secular. These are the characteristics of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik who always prefers not to be part of any conflict or controversy and stays focused.

While giving a green signal to Naveen to meet Pope Francis in Vatican City, PM Modi knows that the Odisha CM will speak about India and Indian ethos & values and that will boost India’s image further in the Christian World which controls the global policies.

While Naveen will make ‘Brand Odisha’ shine at the global level, ‘Brand India’ will get an automatic boost at the same time.