Dharmendra asks Centre to increase Nalco’s Aluminium Smelter Plant capacity

TNI Bureau: The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday wrote a letter to Union Coal and Mines Minister Prahalad Joshi requesting him to increase capacity of Nalco’s aluminium smelter plant in Angul District from 0.46 MTPA to 1 MTPA.

The Union Minister also proposed commissioning of the feeder CPP for the said brownfield expansion project in Angul district.

In a letter addressed to the Joshi the Prahan said,” National Aluminium Company (NALCO) is undertaking a brownfield expansion project for their aluminium smelter plant at Angul dictrict in Odisha for increasing its capacity from 0.46 MTPA to 1 MTPA, which includes construction of a 1400 MW feeder Captive Power Plant (CRP). The cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 22,000 crores and it is presently at land acquisition stage”.

The letter further stated,” NALCO’s Bauxite production capacity will increase from 7.3 MTPA to 10.5 MTPA after operationalization of Pottangi mines. Out of this, up to 3.1 MPTA consists of Alumina which has potential to be produced into 1.5 MTPA of Aluminium. It is also worth noting that Aluminium smelting is a highly power intensive process and the feasibility of this brownfield expansion project is heavily dependent on a steady supply of affordable coal to the 1,400 MW feeder CPP for uninterrupted bulk generation of power”.