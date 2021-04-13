Ganjam on High Alert after 80 tested Covid Positive

TNI Bureau: During the first wave of Coronavirus, Ganjam District had become the Covid Hotspot of Odisha. It was relatively safer during the second wave. However, with the detection of 80 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the panic button has been pressed.

To prevent the spread of Corona further during the festival season, Ganjam District Administration has closed all religious institutions from April 14 till April 21. Only Priests/Sevayats will be allowed to conduct daily rituals.

Meru Jatra and Pana Sankranti won’t be celebrated publicly in view of rising Covid cases.

Public places such as parks, grounds, sea beach & lake will remain closed for 7 days.

With more migrants returning home from Covid Hotspots in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Covid situation in Ganjam District may worsen further.

Ganjam currently has 205 active cases of Coronavirus.