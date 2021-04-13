India fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign-produced Covid-19 vaccines

TNI Bureau: India will fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency authorisation in other countries.

Due to the shortage of vaccines in India, such a step is necessary as it will expand the collection of vaccines in India.

The report stated that all the vaccines which had been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK, MHRA, PMDA Japan or WHO would be granted emergency use approval in India.

Currently, there are two ‘Made in India’ COVID vaccines that are available for the domestic vaccination drive. In the 23rd meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine administration for COVID, chaired by Dr VK Paul, the discussion took place about augmenting the vaccine availability for fighting the pandemic. The meeting was held on April 11.

Recently, the DCGI had approved the Russian-made COVID vaccine for emergency use in India. Currently, Covishield and Covaxin are two vaccines being used in the vaccination drive. As per the other reports, India may find several other vaccines by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

While coronavirus cases in India are at the peak, various States have complained about the shortage of vaccines presently.

US health administration has restricted the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine as there have been various reports circulating that the vaccines have created severe blood clots.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suspended the use of the drugmaker’s coronavirus vaccine amid concerns of blood clotting case.