Jharkhand: Suspended BJP Leader Seema Patra remanded to Police Custody

By Sagar Satapathy
Seema Patra Sunita Jharkhand
156

TNI Bureau: Suspended BJP leader and wife of Ex-IAS officer Maheswar Patra, has seen sent to police remand till September 12 for confining and brutally torturing her domestic help Sunita.

Seema Patra had fled fearing arrest after Sunita was rescued and narrated her story on hospital bed. Interestingly, Seema’s son Ayushman played a key role in the rescue of Sunita.

The Ranchi Police arrested her after an intense search operation.

Seema was arrested while she was trying to escape from Ranchi via road.

Seema Patra was the BJP’s state convener of the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign. She was a member of BJP’s women wing too.

Justice for Sunita; Punishment for Seema Patra

