Fact Check: FCRA Registration of Missionaries of Charity NOT Cancelled

Insight Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday informed that it did not freeze any bank account of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

According to MHA, the State Bank of India has informed that the missionary itself had requested the bank to freeze its account.

The MHA responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a statement saying that the renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on 25 December for not meeting eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 & Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR), 2011. However, no request/revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity for review of refusal of renewal.

Refuting reports of bank accounts having been frozen by Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Missionaries of Charity clarified that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity has been neither suspended nor cancelled.