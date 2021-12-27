TNI Evening News Headlines – December 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 46 more COVID positive cases & 55 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 34 local contact cases and 12 quarantine cases.

➡️ 167 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1044093.

➡️ 25.5 lakh children between 15-18 years age group in Odisha to get Covid vaccines from January 3.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 507 crore package for ‘Jawad’ hit Farmers.

➡️ Covid Spike: Containment Zone returns to Cuttack; Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) imposed micro-containment measures after six new Covid-19 cases were reported from a locality.

➡️ Man gets life term for raping minor Dalit girl in Soro area of Balasore district in 2018.

India News

➡️ Centre issues guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 15 to 18 years; precaution dose to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) & 60+ population with comorbidities.

➡️ Missionaries of Charity says FCRA renewal application not approved.

➡️ Government of India did not freeze bank our accounts: Missionaries of Charity.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 26 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus; state tally reaches 167.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred today around 07:01 pm at 146km NNW of Kargil, Ladakh: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ India will chair the Counterterrorism Committee of UNSC in January.

➡️ India Vs South Africa Day 2 first session has been called off due to rain.

World News

➡️ Taliban say Afghan women can’t go on long-distance road trips ‘without male escort’.

➡️ Israeli hospital to give fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot in trial.

➡️ Taliban-run Government dissolves Afghan election commissions.