Evening News Insight – June 29, 2022

🔹 55 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1279849.

🔹 CM Naveen Patnaik attends Odisha Investors Meet 2022 in Dubai to woo investors. 🔹 NBTC Group of Kuwait to invest Rs 5,000 Cr in a Urea Plant in Odisha; Tabreed Group to invest Rs 1,000 Cr in an ICT Campus in Bhubaneswar. 🔹 Odisha Investors Meet 2022 in Dubai: NBTC Group of K uwait to invest Rs 5,000 Cr in a Urea Plant in Odisha; Tabreed Group to invest Rs 1,000 Cr in an ICT Campus in Bhubaneswar. LuLu Financial Group to invest Rs 500 Cr to build a Luxury Hotel focused on wellness, Sobha Realty to invest Rs 5,000 Cr in Metals, Metallurgy and Hospitality sector in Odisha. 🔹 Mamita Meher Murder Case: Orissa High Court grants conditional interim bail to prime accused Gobinda Sahu.

🔹 With just two days left for Ratha Jatra, chariot construction of Trinities reaches final stage.

🔹 POCSO fast track court awards 20-year jail term to two persons for raping a minor girl of Tamando area of Bhubaneswar in 2018.

🔹 Supreme Court begins hearing on plea filed by Shiv Sena whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to hold floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly tomorrow.

🔹 MNS Chief Raj Thackeray declares support to the Eknath Shinde camp and BJP during the floor test.

🔹 Maharashtra State Cabinet Meeting: Maharashtra state cabinet approves the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. Navi Mumbai Airport’s name will be changed to DB Patil International Airport. Pune City renamed as Jijaunagar.

🔹 EC announces schedule of Vice-Presidential election, voting on August 6.

🔹 Encounter begins at Nawapora, Mir Bazar in Kulgam district; two terrorists killed.

🔹 Udaipur horror: Protest takes place in Bhim in Rajsamand. Ghouse Mohammad, involved in Udaipur Horror case, has links with Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation, reveals Rajasthan Police.

🔹 IT Ministry warns Twitter to comply with new IT rules or face action.

🔹 Cabinet approves deregulation of sale of domestic crude oil; Government to cease allocation of crude oil and condensate effective from October.

🔹 Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi condemns the Udaipur Murder, calls it “not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam.”

🔹 Rohit Sharma ruled out of 5th Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19 for second time.

🔹 NATO calls Russia its ‘most significant and direct threat’.

🔹 UK Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years over Sex Trafficking.