Evening News Headlines (October 12, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Bijepur Bypoll: BJP leader Ashok Panigrahi quits Party.
- Monsoon to withdraw from Odisha on October 16.
- Trailer of Odisha’s Debamitra Biswal directed Bollywood Movie ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ goes Viral on Social Media.
- PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 8, informed Union Minister Harsimrat Badal.
- Bank fraud case: ED attaches Rs 4,025 cr assets of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL).
- Typhoon hagibis exploded from a tropical storm with maximum winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour; millions advised to evacuate across Japan.
- Border Security Force, Gujarat seized 5 Pakistan fishing boats during a special operation in Harami Nullah area yesterday.
- INDvSA 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa bowled out for 275, India take 326 runs 1st innings lead at stumps.
