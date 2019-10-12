Evening News Headlines (October 12, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Bijepur Bypoll: BJP leader Ashok Panigrahi quits Party.

Monsoon to withdraw from Odisha on October 16.

Trailer of Odisha’s Debamitra Biswal directed Bollywood Movie ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ goes Viral on Social Media.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 8, informed Union Minister Harsimrat Badal.

Bank fraud case: ED attaches Rs 4,025 cr assets of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL).

Typhoon hagibis exploded from a tropical storm with maximum winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour; millions advised to evacuate across Japan.

Border Security Force, Gujarat seized 5 Pakistan fishing boats during a special operation in Harami Nullah area yesterday.

INDvSA 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa bowled out for 275, India take 326 runs 1st innings lead at stumps.