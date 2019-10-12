Afternoon News Headlines (October 12, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Noted painter Debendra Khatua dies in road mishap in Balasore town this noon. He was 42.

Patient dies after allegedly jumping from the 3rd floor of destitute ward in SCB hospital in Cuttack.

A labourer died of electrocution and three others sustained critical injuries at Adani Group’s Dhamra Port Company Ltd (DPCL) in Bhadrak district.

Villagers boycott funeral ceremony; brothers carry sister’s body on bicycle for cremation at Moti village under Chandahandi block Nabarangpur dist.

Woman delivers baby on footpath on the premises of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Odisha. He is on a 9-day tour.

Mission Zero-F in Cuttack; DEO writes to all BEOs & School Principals stating that teachers & Principals cannot take leave without prior permission of BEO.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Delhi and Chinese President Xi Jinping departs for Nepal after concluding the second informal summit.

President Xi Jinping invited PM Modi to China for the next summit. PM Modi has accepted the invitation. Dates will be decided soon.

Postpaid mobile services to be restored in Kashmir Valley from Monday.

Mary Kom settles for BRONZE medal after losing to Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the World Women’s Boxing Championship semifinal.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge made history; he became the first athlete to complete a marathon in under two hours.