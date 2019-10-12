Afternoon News Headlines (October 12, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Noted painter Debendra Khatua dies in road mishap in Balasore town this noon. He was 42.
- Patient dies after allegedly jumping from the 3rd floor of destitute ward in SCB hospital in Cuttack.
- A labourer died of electrocution and three others sustained critical injuries at Adani Group’s Dhamra Port Company Ltd (DPCL) in Bhadrak district.
- Villagers boycott funeral ceremony; brothers carry sister’s body on bicycle for cremation at Moti village under Chandahandi block Nabarangpur dist.
- Woman delivers baby on footpath on the premises of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.
- Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Odisha. He is on a 9-day tour.
- Mission Zero-F in Cuttack; DEO writes to all BEOs & School Principals stating that teachers & Principals cannot take leave without prior permission of BEO.
- Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Delhi and Chinese President Xi Jinping departs for Nepal after concluding the second informal summit.
- President Xi Jinping invited PM Modi to China for the next summit. PM Modi has accepted the invitation. Dates will be decided soon.
- Postpaid mobile services to be restored in Kashmir Valley from Monday.
- Mary Kom settles for BRONZE medal after losing to Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the World Women’s Boxing Championship semifinal.
- Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge made history; he became the first athlete to complete a marathon in under two hours.
