TNI Evening News Headlines – September 16, 2023

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated the newly built state-of-the-art Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) to people in Cuttack.
➡️Odisha Assembly Speaker election to be held on September 22.
➡️Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind along with Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai attends third convocation ceremony of ASBM University in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Pranab Prakash Das appointed as chief advisor of Biju Sramika Samukhya.
➡️Hirakud Dam authorities open 4 more gates; excess water discharge through 26 gates of Hirakud Dam.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Three terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla. Army deploys drones to flush out terrorists in Anantnag.
➡️First meeting of One Nation One Election to be held on September 23: Former President Ram Nath Kovind.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches WhatsApp channel to enable direct communication with people.
➡️NDA will win all 40 LS seats in Bihar in 2024 polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
➡️Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi will open India’s First transgender OPD on PM Modi’s birthday on September 17.
➡️US varsity to award degree posthumously to Indian student will award Jaanhavi Kandula who killed by police vehicle.
