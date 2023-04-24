Eid Gift for Salman Khan; Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan goes Houseful

TNI Bureau: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ) managed to go housefull on the first weekend and witnessed a handsome collection as fans gave him the Eid Gift. The film minted Rs 68.17 crore in the opening weekend.

KKBKKJ minted just Rs 15.81 crore on the first day. It also marked the his second-lowest first-day opening among his other Eid films. However, it bounced back and collected Rs 25.75 crore on the second day.

Likewise, on Day 3 (Sunday), the film earned a whopping Rs 26.61 crore at the box office.

KKBKKJ, which released on April 21, 2023, stars Salman Khan alongside Pooja Hedga, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh, and others.

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has a special appearance in the movie’s Yentamma song.

It is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films.