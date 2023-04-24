GRP Bhubaneswar puts Posters to identify Deceased Woman

TNI Bureau: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bhubaneswar has put posters to identify the woman, who was found dead inside a toilet of a train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station last week.

The GRP has put up the posters of the deceased woman at different public places across the city.

Apart from the photo of the deceased woman, the GRP’s posters have all details like her height, body complex, shape of body, dresses and the belonging found from the spot.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Railway Police also has announced to give cash prize to the informers and promised not to reveal about the informers.

Three phone numbers including the investigation officer’s number have been given in the posters so that people can contact and share information about the woman, if they have any.

On April 20, the train sanitation worker spotted the woman’s body inside the toilet of a coach of the Dhanbad Express after passengers alighted at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

Immediately, they informed about the matter to the GRP, following which her body was recovered and a probe was initiated.