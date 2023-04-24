Sachin Tendulkar turns 50; Fans Celebrate

TNI Bureau: Wishes poured in for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 50 today. People from all walks of life and his uncountable fans and followers conveyed their wishes to the Indian cricket legend, revered as the ‘God of Cricket.’

They conveyed birthday wishes to the Master Blaster through different ways including the social media platforms.

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri sea beach and greeted Sachin happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the legend of #Cricket #SachinTendulkar ji. May this milestone bring you more happiness and prosperity. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, I have created 50 sand cricket bats on your 50th birthday. #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/yubHveXtuT — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 24, 2023

Tendulkar continues to receive love and praise from the fans even after having retired from the game in 2013. He is one of the most loved sports icons in the world.

Sachin holds many records in cricket, including scoring 100 hundreds and the most runs in international cricket.

Earlier on Saturday, the Mumbai Indians franchise, for whom Tendulkar played for all his six years in the IPL from 2008-2013, made special arrangements for his birthday during the Indian Premier League clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at his home ground Wankhede Stadium.

Tendulkar wore the jersey no. 10. As many as 300 fans were provided with Tendulkar facemask. Besides, during the 10th over of Punjab Kings’ innings, the stadium was reverberated with the familiar chant of ‘Sachin… Sachin.’