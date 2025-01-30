EAM Jaishankar Appreciates Odisha Government for Successful Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has extended his sincere appreciation to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the successful organisation of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) held in Bhubaneswar from January 8-10, 2025.

In a letter addressed to the CM, Dr. Jaishankar lauded the meticulous planning and flawless execution of the event, highlighting the warm hospitality and assistance extended to the Indian diaspora. He noted that participants shared highly positive feedback, praising Odisha’s arrangements and the care provided during their stay.

Expressing gratitude to the Odisha government, Dr. Jaishankar acknowledged its key role in making the event a resounding success and stated that the Ministry of External Affairs looks forward to collaborating with Odisha for future global events.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, a prestigious event celebrating the contributions of the Indian diaspora, showcased Odisha’s cultural heritage and administrative efficiency, further strengthening its global outreach.