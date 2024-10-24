Deputy CM KV Singh Deo visits Kendrapada ahead of Cyclone Dana Landfall

TNI Bureau: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo visited the regions of Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Rajkanika, Aul and Pentha in Kendrapada district to personally oversee the situation and inspect the relief centres.

Singhdeo reviewed the on-ground preparations and addressed local concerns, ensuring that all safety protocols and essential services are in place.

Odisha Government’s priority remains the well-being of people, guaranteeing secure shelters, food supplies, and medical aid during this critical period.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Deputy Chief Minister directed the Tata Power officials to restore the electricity post cyclonic situation in an emergency manner. He also asked the farmers to avail the crop insurance in case of crop loss due to cyclone and heavy rain. For this they have to first report to the agriculture department about their crop losses.

Collector Kendrapara, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, District Agriculture Officer and Officials from Tata Power were present with the Deputy CM.