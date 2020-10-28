Naveen joins Bypoll Battle; addresses Tirtol Voters

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has addressed a virtually rally in Tirtol and sought votes for the BJD Candidate Bijay Shankar Das, also the son of late leader Bishnu Das.

“I could not visit Tirtol due to COVID-19 situation. But, once it’s over, I will make a special tour to Tirtol. I will meet you and oversee the development work,” said Naveen Patnaik through video conference.

Naveen also recalled late Bishnu Das and his work for the people of Tirtol while seeking his votes for Bijay Shankar Das.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“People of Tirtol have been with Biju Parivar and Biju Janata Dal always and extended support to the development work of our government, he said.

Naveen also listed about the development work in Tirtol area, including two new bridges for flood control, industrial activities, food security, work under Mission Shakti etc.

The Chief Minister appealed people to follow all precautionary steps and guidelines while going to voting centres. “Your life is precious for your family and me,” he concluded.