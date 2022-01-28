100-Word Edit: The Royal Walk

The trap was laid for them, and they fell into it.Yet again, the opposition and bitter critics had to admit that they are unable to read the minds of ‘Naveen Patnaik – The Enigma’. Team Naveen controlled their mind and action effectively.

That ‘Royal Walk’ on the Rajpath on January 26, not only stunned the Opposition, but also shocked the dissidents within BJD. The message was loud and clear. Naveen Patnaik is fitter than ever and ready to roll in 2024 and beyond.

No wonder, Naveen Patnaik’s silent, yet powerful action on the Republic Day, ended all rumours and speculations forever.