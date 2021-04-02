TNI Evening News Headlines – April 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Jharsuguda-Chennai direct flight service begins from today. The service will be available daily.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits number of attendees for marriage related functions to 100 in Bhubaneswar in view of COVID-19 situation.

➡️ Enforcement Squad of BMC sealed Vishal Mega Mart shopping mall at Market Building for COVID norm violation.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 45 new cases of COVID 19 including 31 local contact & 14 quarantine cases.

➡️ 11 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Boudh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 43 Degree Celsius.

➡️ 218 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 337430.

➡️ COVID resurgence: Odisha Government directs district officials & CDMOs to step up preparedness.

➡️ Jharsuguda District Administration bans all weekly haats across the district for 3 weeks over rising COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Vice President of india M.Venkaiah Naidu planted a sapling in presence of Governor Ganeshi Lal in Raj Bhavan during his stay in Odisha.

➡️ Pre-poll violence: BJP, BJD workers face-off in Pipili during election campaign.

➡️ COVID-19 Resurgence In Odisha: Malkangiri district administration today issued a series of fresh guidelines; all people, including shop owners & customers are strictly advised to wear mask.

➡️ IMD issues Rain, Thunderstorm alert for Odisha from April 2 to April 6.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 47,827 new COVID19 cases and 202 deaths today; case tally 29,04,076.

➡️ Mumbai reports 8832 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka reports 4991 new COVID 19 cases, 1631 discharges, and 6 deaths today.

➡️ Nagpur district reported 4108 new COVID 19 cases, Delhi reports 3,594 new COVID19 cases, Kerala reports 2506 cases, Andhra Pradesh 1288, Gujarat 2640 fresh cases.

➡️ Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Govt issues new COVID 19 guidelines- Classes 6-9 to be suspended, gyms, swimming pools to remain closed, rallies, dharnas prohibited, maximum 50% seating capacity in cinema halls, no gatherings allowed at places of worship.

➡️ More than 7 crore vaccine doses administered across the country till 7 pm today.

➡️ Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today chaired a meeting on COVID19 status, says situation in 11 States, UTs matter of ‘serious concern’.

➡️ Assam EVM Row: Four polling personnel suspended, re-Poll ordered by EC at the concerned polling booth in Ratabari (SC).

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: A farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison as his standing crops were destroyed in a fire in Damoh.

➡️ 80.83% and 86.11% voter turnout recorded in the second phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal, respectively. Nandigram recorded 88.01% turnout: Election Commission of India.

➡️ IndiGo introduces door-to-door baggage transfer service.

➡️ Karnataka Health Officer suspended for visiting Agriculture Minister’s house to administer Covid-19 vaccine.

➡️ The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notifies new Income Tax Return forms for 2021-22.

➡️ 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

➡️ COVID-19 Second Wave in India may peak by Mid-April: Scientists.

World News

➡️ US President Biden invited PM Modi to attend the Climate Summit to be held virtually on 22-23 April. PM Modi accepted the invitation: MEA.

➡️ Britain reports 30 Blood clot cases after AstraZeneca shots.

➡️ Chinese Government has zero role in reincarnation of Dalai Lama: Central Tibetan Administration.

➡️ John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will be visiting Delhi from 5th to 8th April.