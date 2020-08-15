COVID-19 recoveries crosses 40,000-mark in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1521 cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 40726. With this the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases in the State crossed 40,000 marks.

A record number of 272 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khordha (231) and Cuttack (166).

While Odisha has so far reported 54630 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 1635.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 15

➡️1521 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 15.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 40726.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (272), Khordha (231) and Cuttack (166), Rayagada (93), Sundergarh (89), Puri (80), Kalahandi (77), Balasore (61), Nayagarh (56), Gajapati (54), Sambalpur (54), Jajpur (52), Koraput (46), Bhadrak (26), Kandhamal (26), Malkangiri (22), Keonjhar (19), Jagatsinghpur (16), Angul (13), Bolangir (13), Kendrapara (13), Baragarh (10), Jharsuguda (10), Sonepur (9), Mayurbhanj (6), Boudh (5) and Nabarangpur (2).