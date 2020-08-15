Bhubaneswar reports 277 Covid-19 Cases; Tally crosses 5,000 Mark

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 277 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 5119. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital City crossed 5,000 marks today.

👉 Out of the 277 new cases, 181 cases have been reported from quarantine while 96 are local contact cases.

👉 8 cases each from IRC Village, N-3 and Samantarapur (linked to previous positive case) have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 10 employees of Private Hospitals, 5 staffs of a Hotel at Nayapalli and 6 staffs of a Government offie were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 133 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 12 cases of Unit-6 area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 15):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 5119

👉 Recovered Cases –3251

👉 Deceased – 23

👉 Active Cases – 1839