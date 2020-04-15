COVID-19: Senior Bureaucrats given charge of Bhubaneswar Hotspot

TNI Bureau: In view of the prevailing circumstances and the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases, the Odisha Government has assigned six senior bureaucrats to look after the activities in the affected areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per an order issued by the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Tuesday, ST/SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department Principal Secretary Ranjan Chopra and Energy Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi will be in charge of the North Zone.

Likewise, IAS officers KK Lohani (Principal Secretary of Excise) and Saswat Mishra (Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education) will be overseeing the activities in the South East Zone of BMC.

Similarly Finance Principal Secretary Ashok K Meena and SSEPD Commissioner-cum-Secretary Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma have been assigned the South West Zone to oversee the containment activities in South West Zone in the capital city.

They will be overseeing the sampling of primary and secondary contacts, contact tracing, household surveillance in the containment zone, containment issues, supply of essential commodities and other associated activities related to the management of the Covid situation.