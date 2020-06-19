Odisha reports 165 new COVID-19 +Ve cases; 41 in Ganjam Dist

TNI Bureau: 165 new Covid-19 cases reported from Odisha today, taking the State’s tally to 4677.

Of the 165 new cases, 140 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 25 are local cases.

State’s cumulative positive tally rises to 4677.

According to Health Department sources Ganjam reported a whopping number of 41 Corona positive cases.

The active cases in the State now stands at 1519 and 3144 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 11 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.