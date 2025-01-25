Coup in YSRCP; All eyes on BJD!

Powerful YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy resigned from RS membership and retired from politics. It’s definitely an advantage for TDP-BJP.

Similar arrangement is being planned in Odisha. One or two BJD Rajya Sabha MP(s) may resign from the party and retire from politics where they see no future.

Safeguarding their business interests and getting closer to the powerful ruling establishment, remains the prime goal of many Opposition MPs these days, irrespective of party affiliation. They don’t regret retirement from politics.