TNI Evening News Headlines – April 7, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
HCL Technologies will set up a campus and university in Odisha, CM Mohan Majhi announces at Delhi Investors Meet.
➡️BJD MP Munna Khan meets Naveen Patnaik over Waqf Bill voting row.
 
 
➡️Supporters of Munna Khan raised “Pandian Go Back” slogans at Naveen Niwas; Munna Khan criticizes Sasmit Patra’s support for the Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha.
 
 
➡️Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal; Rainfall alert for several places in Odisha from April 9 to April 12.
 
 
➡️Subhadra Yojana 3rd Installment to be released on April 22 after survey of ineligible beneficiaries, informed Deputy CM Pravati Parida.
 
 
➡️HCL Technologies will set up a campus and university in Odisha, CM Mohan Majhi announces at Delhi Investors Meet.
 
 
➡️Government of India hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre but no increase in retail prices.
 
 
➡️LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per 14.2 kg cylinder for both subsidised and non-subsidised consumers: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
 
 
➡️Stock market crash makes investors poorer by Rs 20.16 lakh cr in morning trade.
 
 
➡️Tri-services all women sailing expedition flags off from Mumbai for Seychelles.
 
 
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah hands over job offer letters to kin of 10 martyred policemen, engineer in Jammu & Kashmir.
 
 
➡️President Droupadi Murmu begins State Visit to Portugal; India, Portugal agree to strengthen cooperation in UN.
 
 
➡️Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about breast cancer relapse after seven years.
 
 
➡️Madras High Court extends Kunal Kamra’s interim anticipatory bail till April 17.
 
 
➡️Harry Brook appointed as England’s new white-ball captain.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.