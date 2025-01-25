Can Hygiene and Tradition Go Hand in Hand for Street Food?

In the heart of Odisha, amidst the vibrant streets and local eateries, food is not just nourishment; it is an experience. The distinctive aromas of dahibara aloo dum, gupchup, and a myriad of other beloved street foods fill the air, enticing locals and visitors alike. These iconic dishes, often served by small roadside vendors, are an integral part of the state’s rich culinary heritage. For many, they represent a comforting sense of home, a connection to tradition, and a delicious window into the flavors of Odisha.

However, with the growing concerns around food hygiene and health standards, there has been an increasing debate about whether street food vendors, including those serving regional specialties like dahibara aloo dum and gupchup, should be mandated to use gloves while preparing and serving food. The question touches on various layers—health, tradition, and the future of street food culture itself.

At the core of the argument for gloves lies the critical issue of hygiene. Street food, especially items like dahibara aloo dum, involves the handling of multiple ingredients, from the deep-fried fritters to the spiced potatoes and the tamarind water. Vendors often prepare these dishes in public, with their hands touching not just food, but also utensils, money, and the environment. For many, it is easy to overlook the potential risks involved, especially in an environment that is often bustling and chaotic. The use of gloves could significantly reduce the risk of cross-contamination, offering customers a sense of safety, particularly in the face of global health concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The need for gloves could also improve the overall perception of street food hygiene, making consumers feel more confident in the safety of their food. For tourists and younger generations especially, who are more health-conscious, the idea of eating food prepared with gloved hands might seem more appealing and reassuring. With increasing awareness about foodborne illnesses and sanitation, the adoption of gloves could signal a shift toward modern practices in an otherwise traditional industry.

Yet, the topic is not without its complexities. Street food in Odisha is steeped in tradition, and for many, the act of preparing and serving food by hand is an essential part of its authenticity. The tactile experience of shaping the dahibara or rolling the gupchup with nimbleness and care is a skill passed down through generations. The connection between the vendor and the customer often comes through in the personal touch and the warmth of hands at work. To some, the idea of gloves might seem like an infringement on this time-honored tradition, a departure from the simple yet intimate way food is served on the streets.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

There is also the issue of practicality. Gloves, while helpful in preventing direct contact with food, can be cumbersome in fast-paced environments. Vendors often juggle multiple tasks—frying, assembling, and serving food in quick succession. The question arises: how effective are gloves in a real-world setting where vendors may wear them for hours, possibly touching surfaces, adjusting equipment, and continuing to handle ingredients in the process? If gloves are not changed regularly, they could become as much a source of contamination as the bare hands themselves.

In this context, one could argue that hygiene is not only about the use of gloves, but about a larger approach to cleanliness and food safety. Proper sanitation practices—regular handwashing, keeping food covered, and maintaining a clean workspace—are equally important in ensuring the health and safety of consumers. Some vendors in Odisha are already making strides in this direction by improving the cleanliness of their stalls and investing in better food handling practices. Encouraging these practices could be a more effective way to ensure food safety without compromising on tradition.

Moreover, the idea of introducing gloves may need to be viewed in the light of local economic realities. For many street food vendors, especially those selling dahibara aloo dum and gupchup, the cost of disposable gloves and other hygiene equipment could be a burden. In a state where a large portion of the population depends on street food for a livelihood, imposing such a rule could inadvertently affect the affordability and accessibility of these foods. It might also alienate small, family-run stalls that cannot afford the expense of gloves, resulting in a two-tier system where only larger vendors or franchises are able to comply with such regulations.

Ultimately, the solution may lie in striking a balance between tradition and modernity, between preserving the authenticity of Odisha’s street food culture and ensuring that public health concerns are addressed. Perhaps the rule should not be limited to the use of gloves alone, but extended to the broader implementation of food safety protocols. Vendors could be trained in basic hygiene practices, provided with affordable resources to maintain clean workspaces, and encouraged to adopt practices that protect both the food and the health of their customers.

Odisha’s street food culture is a reflection of its rich history, social fabric, and deep-rooted culinary traditions. While there is merit in introducing measures like the use of gloves, it is essential that any such changes be implemented with sensitivity to the cultural nuances and practical realities of the vendors. After all, street food is not just about food; it is about the experience, the connections made, and the stories shared over a plate of dahibara aloo dum or a handful of gupchup. The challenge, then, is to safeguard this experience while also ensuring that health and hygiene standards keep pace with the changing world.

This is not just about a rule—it’s about care. It’s about preserving the love and labor that go into every plate while ensuring that the joy it brings is untainted. It’s about showing that in every crunch of a puri or every spoonful of Dahibara Aloo Dum, there is not just flavor, but also thoughtfulness. And perhaps, with something as simple as a pair of gloves, we can ensure that this love story between food and people continues, safer and more beautiful than ever before.