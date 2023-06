Odisha Train Tragedy: Udaynidhi Stalin meets CM Naveen Patnaik

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare & Sports Minister Shri Udaynidhi Stalin and Transport Minister Shri S.S. Shivsankar met Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.They along with a team of officers were in Odisha today to take stock of the situation, especially the passengers from Tamil Nadu.

Stalin appreciated the efforts of Odisha administration in rescue and treatment of injured people. He thanked the CM for the quick response of the Odisha Govt.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured them that all possible care have been taken for the treatment of the injured. Family members of the injured or dead persons are being provided with all help.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian along with Archana Patnaik, Chairman of Teachers Recruitment Board and other officers from Tamil Nadu were present in the discussion.